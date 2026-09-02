Trump calls G20 finance ministers' meeting productive

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the meeting of G20 finance ministers in the US state of North Carolina useful and positive.

"Very productive and positive conversations were had today at the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting in Asheville," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page.

As the president believes, the US economy is "the world's biggest and best." Trump believes that other countries "should follow our [the US'] lead," including "cut taxes, regulations" and increase oil production.

The meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors took place on August 31 and September 1.