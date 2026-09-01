Iran warns US of severe response to its attacks on Iran — IRGC

TEHRAN, September 1. /TASS/. Spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) Hossein Mohebi has warned the United States of a severe punishment for its renewed attacks on the Islamic Republic.

"Severe punishment awaits the aggressors. The United States will regret its new attacks," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Tasnim news agency said, citing a source, that the Iranian army will respond decisively and on a large scale to any encroachment on the country's territory.