Armenia’s EU-ward movement equals de facto withdrawal from EAEU — Putin

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Armenia’s decision to push for European Union membership must mean that it intends to quit the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), since it cannot be a member of both, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Dear Nikol Vovaevich, we will have a discussion now. I always enjoy discussing any topic with you, including this one. But I will have to disagree with you on the main issue. You said that you hadn’t announced your withdrawal. But, the adoption of a law initiating the procedure for joining another economic organization effectively amounts to an announcement of withdrawal from ours," Putin said.

"Membership in both of them is impossible, that's where the problem lies," he stressed.