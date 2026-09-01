Putin to answer media questions today

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will answer questions from the media at the end of his working program in Kyrgyzstan, a TASS correspondent reports.

Journalists have already begun gathering for the event, which is expected to take place in the press conference hall of the Ala Archa state residence after Putin wraps up his bilateral meetings.

Putin is on a two-day visit to Bishkek, where he has taken part in events of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. The Russian leader has also held several bilateral meetings, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.