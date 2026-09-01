CSTO needs expert assessment to resolve issues of Armenian-Azerbaijani border — Putin

BISHKEK, September 2. /TASS/. Armenia insisted on protection from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for "certain sections of the border," but no documents on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border have yet been signed, and these issues require expert assessment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As for the CSTO, there is also its own history here. Nikol Vovaevich [Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia], <...> he believed that the CSTO should cover certain sections of the border there. And all CSTO members say: 'No, well, that is a completely different matter - to cover certain sections of the border.' There is no delimitation of the border. There is no treaty on the border; there never was. And there is none now. Azerbaijan believes that the border runs along this section, while Armenia believes it runs along that one. There are many issues that indeed require expert assessment," the head of state said. "Perhaps there are also some positives in this decision [the recognition of Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan - TASS] by Armenia's current leadership, because this situation allows one to turn the page and move forward without any conflicts. To settle people in new places of residence, to unblock infrastructure, to start a new life in the economy, to open borders for investments, and so on. In fact, there are quite a few positives."

"Let them say honestly what they [the Armenian government - TASS] want, what their goals are. We agreed to conduct dialogue in a calm manner. [Prime Minister of Armenia] Nikol Vovaevich [Pashinyan] proposed conducting a thorough analysis of our joint work in each area. I agree with this. If Armenia believes that the Russian military base in Armenia is not needed, we will leave as early as tomorrow. But is Armenia ready for this? Please. We will not impose anything on anyone," he said, answering questions from journalists. "And if the Armenian people want Russian military presence there, we will stay, we will work and cooperate," the president added.