Putin, Erdogan begin bilateral meeting in Bishkek

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Aksakals Hall at the Ala Archa State Residence.

The Russian delegation includes Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev, Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, and Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev.

Ushakov earlier said that a settlement in Ukraine and the situation in the Black Sea region would be among the topics of discussion.