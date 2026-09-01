Russia, Turkey call for ceasefire in Persian Gulf — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko and Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister of Musa Kulaklikaya have called for a ceasefire in the Persian Gulf region to quickly restart the political and diplomatic process to develop a comprehensive peace agreement, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry.

"When considering the situation in the Middle East region, significant attention was paid to the volatile situation created in the Persian Gulf and around it by the aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran. The need for a sustainable and complete ceasefire in this strategically important region of the world was emphasized, with the aim of quickly restarting the political and diplomatic process to develop a long·term comprehensive peace agreement based on the Islamabad memorandum," the statement issued after political consultations on the Middle East and Africa said.

"The relevant efforts of regional mediators were supported, including work to restore safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The Russian side has shared its proposals within the framework of the updated Concept for ensuring collective security in the Persian Gulf region.".