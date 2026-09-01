SCO leaders highlight UN potential, reject 'law of jungle'

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the potential of the United Nations (UN) remains untapped and called for improving its effectiveness at the SCO Plus meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the world must reject the "law of the jungle" and double standards. He called on Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to work together to bring credibility back to the UN.

TASS has compiled key statements from SCO leaders.

Russian president's statements

Putin said Russia is not fully satisfied the UN, but that is nothing new: "We do not always like or are satisfied with everything the UN does. At the same time, I must note that, to be honest, this has always been the case, practically since its creation."

The Russian president said the UN's potential remains "untapped" and called for efforts to improve the organization's effectiveness: "It is important to make efforts to improve the effectiveness of its work. Its bodies, including the Security Council, should have broader representation from countries of the Global South and East. Overall, the organization should adapt to the changing realities and fundamental shifts emerging in global politics and the economy."

Putin stressed that the process of building a fair multipolar world order is irreversible: "This process is objective and, frankly, irreversible, a fact that is already clear to everyone."

The Russian leader said the UN should retain its role as the main mechanism for balancing the interests of different countries: "The world organization should undoubtedly retain its role as the main mechanism for coordinating interests. The UN was created from the outset as a mechanism for coordinating interests. The organization cannot, of course, advance the interests of one country or group of countries. The UN should unquestionably remain the main mechanism for coordinating interests, if only because no other such mechanism exists in the world."

Chinese president's statements

Xi Jinping said the emergence of a multipolar world "is now an irreversible historical process."

The Chinese president said the international community must reject the "law of the jungle" and double standards: "We must promote common human values, reject double standards, exceptionalism, interference, bullying and the law of the jungle, and advance the democratization of international relations."

Xi said the SCO "has become one of the key platforms for joint development and addressing challenges facing Eurasian countries."

The Chinese leader called on SCO member states to work together to restore the UN's authority: "We need to restore the UN's authority and give the organization a new lease on life."

Belarusian president's statements

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the SCO could help revitalize the UN: "Going forward, we can help revitalize the UN. We can restore its status as a platform for resolving the most difficult global problems, rather than an instrument the West uses to pressure and coerce sovereign and independent states."

Lukashenko said that "updating the UN requires not only changes in its leadership, which also matter, but also developing a culture of interstate conduct based on mutual respect and dialogue."

The Belarusian president said the SCO can pursue initiatives "to counter unilateral coercive measures, promote mutual investment, streamline customs procedures, develop the digital economy and improve transport connectivity" that the UN has failed to address.

Lukashenko warned that if the SCO waits too long, it could become a second UN: "People expect concrete action from us toward multipolarity. Time is running out; if we lose time, we could become another United Nations in the form in which it exists today."

Tajik president's statements

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said the UN and SCO can play a greater role in building a fair and inclusive world order based on shared values: "We are confident that the UN and SCO, drawing on shared values and principles of constructive engagement, can play an even greater role in shaping a fair, inclusive and sustainable world order."

Kyrgyz president's statements

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said the UN should remain at the core of the emerging multipolar world: "The UN is not a perfect mechanism, but its shortcomings should not serve as a reason to weaken the organization's role or bypass it. On the contrary, they show how important it is to strengthen the UN collectively, improve its effectiveness and adapt its mechanisms to today's realities."

Kazakh president's statements

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for a world order free of a "cult of force" and urged the UN to enshrine the organization's principles in a resolution: "Our common strategic task is to build a world order in which a cult of force and confrontation give way to mutual responsibility, joint development and long-term cooperation."

Tokayev said there is no alternative to the UN and that the organization should "remain the core of the international system."