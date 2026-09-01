Yerevan says EU bid doesn't nullify EAEU membership — PM

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Armenia believes there is no contradiction between its commitments to Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its EU aspirations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You know, last year, we adopted a law to initiate the process of Armenia’s accession to the European Union, to launch the process. There has been a great deal of discussion about the extent to which the adoption of this law is consistent with our obligations within the EAEU. Both before and after that, we analyzed the legal framework between Russia and Armenia, as well as the legal framework within the EAEU, and, to be honest, we have found no violations of Armenia’s obligations to Russia and the EAEU," he said.

Earlier during the meeting, Putin stressed that Armenia’s decision to push for European Union membership must mean that it intends to quit the EAEU, since it cannot be a member of both.