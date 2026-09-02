US discusses issues related to sanctions against Iran with Russia, China — Bessent

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that Washington has held consultations with Moscow and Beijing on matters concerning American sanctions against Iran.

"We've had very quiet conversations with Russia and China, and I think we can move that discussion forward," he said in response to a reporter's question about Russia and China's stance on the US imposition of restrictions against the Islamic republic.

Bessent did not specify the substance of the consultations. He also asserted: "With China on Iran, we have more in common than we have differences."

On August 24, Bessent said that Washington was tightening unilateral sanctions against Iran sharply, aiming to sever Tehran’s sources of income.