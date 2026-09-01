Putin meets with president of Mongolia

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Russian leader Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

Representing Russia at the summit are Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Economic Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov, and Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

The two leaders also met at the July 2024 SCO summit in Astana; in September of the same year, the Russian leader visited Mongolia. Last May Khurelsukh came to Moscow to participate in the events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.