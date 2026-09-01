Rostec reports strong global demand for battle-tested weapons

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. Rostec’s combat-tested weapons and military equipment are in high demand on the global market, as the arms exporter Rosoboronexport's order portfolio is now overflowing, said Dmitry Azarov, head of the regional policy department at Russia’s Rostec State Corporation.

"Today, Rostec’s products, which have been tested in combat, are in high demand on the global market. I would like to note that Rosoboronexport’s order portfolio, which is now backed up, is practically at a record high," he told the Zvezda television channel.