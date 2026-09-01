Recommendation to evacuate foreign diplomats from Kiev stands — Russian Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s recommendation for the evacuation of foreign diplomats from Kiev remains in effect, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I would like to remind you that the recommendation of the Russian Foreign Ministry issued back in May of this year remains in force," she said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"On the contrary, it is not losing its significance. The recommendation was for the entire diplomatic corps and foreign nationals in Kiev to evacuate due to the Russian armed forces’ shift to regular and sustained strikes against Ukraine’s military infrastructure," Zakharova added.