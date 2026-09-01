NATO turns Arctic into zone of military confrontation — Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. The Arctic is being turned into a zone of military confrontation and Russia is recording provocations posed by the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance in this region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"We do see that the Arctic is currently being turned into a zone of military rivalry. We have registered a large number of military drills. We see provocative actions posed by the flights of strategic bombers," Grushko said speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"NATO has launched its military initiative, called 'Arctic Sentry.' We see how weapons purchases evolve, including those intended for the Arctic class. We see how NATO’s infrastructure is shifting northward," the Russian diplomat added.