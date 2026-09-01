Formation of multipolar world order is irreversible — Putin

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. The process of creating a just multipolar world order is irreversible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We are speaking here about the formation of a new, completely just, multipolar world order. This process is of an objective and, frankly, irreversible nature, which is already obvious to everyone," Putin said while speaking at the SCO Plus meeting.

The Russian president emphasized that numerous states are now seeking to shape their own destiny and defend their legitimate interests by actively participating in international affairs.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit kicked off on September 1 in Kyrgyzstan's capital of Bishkek with a Council of Heads of State meeting. After the SCO session, a traditional SCO+ meeting was held, bringing together the leaders of SCO observer countries, dialogue partners and guests invited by the chair.