Russian billionaires’ wealth falls by $19.77 bln since start of 2026 — Bloomberg

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The combined wealth of Russia's richest businesspeople has declined by $19.77 bln since the beginning of 2026, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index published by Bloomberg, which is calculated in part based on companies' share prices.

According to the ranking, Mikhail Prokhorov recorded the largest decline in wealth among its Russian members, losing $6.45 bln to $10.1 bln. Norilsk Nickel President Vladimir Potanin's wealth fell by $3.73 bln to $22.7 bln, while Alisher Usmanov, a shareholder in Metalloinvest, Russia's largest iron ore producer, lost $2.92 bln, leaving his fortune at an estimated $16.3 bln. The wealth of Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov (included on Russia's Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists) decreased by $2.56 bln to $11.8 bln.

According to the ranking, Severstal founder Alexey Mordashov posted the largest increase in wealth since the beginning of the year, with his fortune rising by $1.43 bln to $27.7 bln. He was followed by Gennady Timchenko, whose wealth rose by $853 mln to $15.1 bln; Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson, up $460 mln to $24.1 bln; Dmitry Rybolovlev, up $319 mln to $10.1 bln; and UMMC founder Iskander Makhmudov, up $198 mln to $8.07 bln.

Bloomberg has published the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since March 2012. It tracks the fortunes of the world's 500 richest people.