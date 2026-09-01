Air defense systems are main focus of Russia-Iran military-technical cooperation

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Air defense systems are currently the main focus of military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev stated.

"Right now, the most important area for Iran is air defense systems. This topic didn’t just come up out of the blue, so to speak; it has been under discussion for quite some time. Moreover, they have our S-300 system in service, which, by and large, is proving to be quite effective," he told Vesti.

Shugayev added that other types of weapons, such as aircraft and small arms, are also being discussed. "So the entire range of weapons that we offer for export, especially to our strategic partners, is on the agenda in one way or another," he noted.