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Military operation in Ukraine

FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, 516 UAVs neutralized

The UAV attack damaged facilities in the port area of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region, where a fire broke out
© Alexander Reka/TASS

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian air defenses detected and destroyed 516 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as over the waters of the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukrainian drone attacks damaged several residential properties in the Samara Region. Two people suffered minor injuries, according to the latest reports. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Novokuybyshevsk.

The drone attack damaged facilities in the port area of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region, where a fire broke out.

TASS has compiled key information on the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems detected and destroyed a total of 516 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on August 31 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on September 1, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- The drones were downed over Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula and Ulyanovsk regions, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Black Sea, according to the Defense Ministry.

- More than 50 drones were downed over the Leningrad Region during the attack, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Max messenger.

- About 40 Ukrainian drones were intercepted in Kamensky, Chertkovsky, Sholokhovsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Verkhne-Donskoy, Bokovsky, Kasharsky and Milyutinsky districts of the Rostov Region overnight, Governor Yury Slyusar said on his Max channel.

- Twelve drones were destroyed over the Kaluga Region overnight, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Max.

- Shapsha said the drones were downed over Borovsky, Dzerzhinsky, Duminichsky, Zhukovsky, Maloyaroslavetsky, Tarussky, Ferzikovsky and Yukhnovsky municipal districts, as well as on the outskirts of Kaluga.

- Ten drones were intercepted over five districts of the Voronezh Region overnight, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

- Four Ukrainian drones were brought down over the Tula Region overnight, Governor Dmitry Milyayev said on Max.

Aftermath

- Ukrainian drone attacks damaged several residential properties in the Samara Region in central Russia, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Max.

- Fedorishchev said the majority of the drones had been shot down.

- Two people suffered minor injuries in the drone attack on Samara Region and remain under medical observation, according to the latest reports.

- Fedorishchev said an emergency response center was established in Novokuybyshevsk, where the attack shattered windows in an apartment building.

- Residents are receiving all necessary assistance, including at temporary accommodation centers.

- Authorities in Novokuybyshevsk declared a state of emergency following the drone attack.

- The Samara Region Prosecutor's Office said it is overseeing the rights of residents affected by the drone attack.

- The prosecutor's office said it has coordinated with all relevant agencies and established a hotline for complaints and legal assistance.

- The drone attack damaged facilities in the port area and triggered a fire in Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region in northwestern Russia, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Max.

- Emergency services are working at the site.

- Firefighters extinguished a grass fire caused by falling drone debris in Tarasovsky district of the Rostov Region in southern Russia, Governor Yury Slyusar said on Max.

- A forest fire covering 0.1 hectares was brought under control in Sholokhovsky district.

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