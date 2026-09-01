Russia considers NATO risks 'on the water, on the ground, in the air' in military planning

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. Russia takes into account all risks posed by NATO "on the water, on the ground, and in the air" as part of its military planning, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the media on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He said Russia was observing the continued expansion of NATO infrastructure northward and was factoring these developments into its defense planning.

"We are taking all this into account in our military planning," Grushko said. "On the water, on the ground, in the air, and in space - we are making appropriate decisions."

According to Grushko, the West-provoked "artificial confrontation" had prompted Russia to take measures including the restoration of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts and the deployment of the Karelian Corps.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 at the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok. The main theme of the 2026 EEF is The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the event’s general information partner.