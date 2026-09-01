Russia admires courage, resilience of Iranian people — Putin

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Russia admires the courage and resilience of the Iranian people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We admire your courage and resilience in defending your national interests," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Russian president noted that Moscow welcomed the Iranian-US ceasefire memorandum concluded in June, but said the truce proved unstable and too fragile. "During this difficult period, we are trying to provide you with the necessary assistance. We have discussed this. We are supplying you with the necessary goods," Putin concluded.