Russia ready for talks with Ukraine based on reliable peace plan — top senator

OMSK, September 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready to engage in peace talks with Ukraine, but only based on a reliable, peaceful plan, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko stated.

"We agree to peace talks only on the condition that there is a reliable peace plan, that nothing like this will ever happen again on Ukraine’s part, that it will never be anti-Russian, that it will never serve as a tool for the West to try to inflict a geopolitical defeat on Russia, and so on. We will not allow this to happen again," she told reporters.

The senator added that the objectives of the special military operation had been stated in advance. "We warned them (the Ukrainians - TASS) about them, we haven’t changed them, we aren’t fussing around, we aren’t asking anyone for anything. We have our goals, we are confidently moving toward achieving them, and we will certainly achieve them," Matviyenko emphasized.

According to her, Russia understands the intentions behind the West’s proposals to suspend hostilities: "Stop the fighting, and we’ll rearm Ukraine, produce more weapons, send them there, throw in some money, and then it'll start all over again." "Well, we’ve been through all this before," the senator pointed out.