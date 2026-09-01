Iran developing air defense systems with no analogues — military

TEHRAN, September 1. /TASS/. Iran is developing new air defense systems that have no known foreign equivalents, Commander of the Air Defense Forces Alireza Elhami has said.

"New, completely domestically designed and engineered air defense systems are being developed and created. These projects are gradually entering operational service as weapons that have no known foreign analogues," Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

According to Elhami, one of the key advantages of Iran’s air defense systems is that potential adversaries are unaware of their specifications, capabilities and operating principles.

He said the new systems would enter serial production after completing all required tests and procedures.