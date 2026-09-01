SCO summit ends with adoption of two dozen key documents

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Two dozen documents were adopted following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, including the Bishkek Declaration marking the organization’s 25th anniversary and a protocol on amendments and additions to the SCO Charter dated June 7, 2002.

In addition, the SCO Council of Heads of State adopted a decision on the documents resulting from the meeting. Specifically, it approved the Program of Cooperation on Combating Drug Addiction through 2030, the Program of Cooperation on Coordinating Measures to Combat the Spread of Synthetic Drugs and Their Precursors through 2030, the SCO Initiative on the Conservation and Sustainable Management of Biodiversity, the Joint Action Plan for 2026-2031 under the initiative, and the SCO Cooperation Program on the Creation of the Green Technology Corridor for 2026-2030.

A number of reports on activities within the SCO framework were also adopted. In addition, the leaders agreed to extend the term of the Plan for Interaction Among SCO Member States on Ensuring International Information Security, dated September 17, 2021, through 2026-2028.

The leaders also decided to approve the regulations for the Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats to SCO Member States and for the SCO Executive Committee. In addition, they approved an action plan for developing ports and logistics centers in SCO member states from 2026 to 2030, as well as the concept for creating regional data centers, computing capacities and developing the artificial intelligence industry within the SCO.

The SCO Council of Heads of State also recorded a decision on signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the African Union Commission.