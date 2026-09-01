Russia’s air defenses destroy 13 Ukrainian smart bombs, 1,050 UAVs over past day

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces have intercepted and destroyed 1,050 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 13 guided aerial bombs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 1,050 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian aircraft, 284 helicopters, 224,972 unmanned aerial vehicles, 670 anti-aircraft missile systems, 30,775 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,776 multiple rocket launchers, 36,340 field artillery guns and mortars, and 70,752 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Russian forces liberate Novopavlovka, Chervonaya Krinitsa in Zaporozhye Region

Russian servicemen liberated the settlements of Novopavlovka and Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

"[Russia’s] battlegroup Dnepr liberated the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region. <…> The battlegroup East advanced deep into enemy defensive lines and liberated the settlement of Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys over 190 Ukrainian troops over past day

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West have eliminated over 190 Ukrainian personnel, a KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, and 35 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.

"Air defense crews and mobile armed units downed two US-made HIMARS rockets, 35 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 85 heavy combat hexacopters, and two enemy loitering munitions. Over the past day, combined arms units of the Battlegroup West, including unmanned systems crews, eliminated over 190 enemy personnel, two American-made armored vehicles, an HMMWV and a MaxxPro, as well as 12 motor vehicles, a KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, and two Ukrainian mortars," the officer said.

Bigma added that over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s servicemen also identified and destroyed 55 UAV control centers, two Starlink satellite communication stations, two all-terrain vehicles, and 42 ground robotic systems

Defense industry facilities in Kiev, port infrastructure: Russian forces' massive strike

Russian servicemen struck military-industrial and fuel-energy complex facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region during a massive strike using high-precision weapons, the Defense Ministry reported. In addition, infrastructure facilities in Odessa and the Odessa region used to store military cargo and fuel for Ukrainian ports were hit.

According to the ministry, the strike hit military-industrial and fuel-energy complex facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region involved in the production of missiles, drones, and related components, as well as in supplying fuel to the Ukrainian armed forces.

In addition, infrastructure facilities in Odessa, the Odessa region, and the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, used to store military cargo, fuel, lubricants, and to ensure the operation of Ukrainian ports, were hit.

Ukrainian forces lose nearly 1,200 tanks, armored vehicles this summer

The Ukrainian army lost 1,199 tanks and other armored combat vehicles between June 1 and August 31, 2026, according to TASS calculations based on data from daily reports released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

According to the Defense Ministry’s report on the progress of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, as of June 1, 2026, the Ukrainian armed forces had lost a total of 29,568 armored vehicles. Meanwhile, on August 31, 2026, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that since the start of hostilities, the Ukrainian army had lost a total of 30,767 tanks and other armored combat vehicles.

Russian forces hit oil terminal in Borispol that supplied Ukrainian troops

Russian forces struck a Borsipol-based oil terminal that the Ukrainian army relied on for fuel and lubricant supplies, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a report on Tuesday morning.

"An oil terminal in Borispol that supplied the Ukrainian army with fuel and lubricants [was hit]," the report reads.

Russian forces strike Fire Point plant producing Flamingo missile components in Kiev

Russian forces struck Fire Point, a plant producing FP-5 Flamingo missile components, warheads and solid-fuel boosters, in Kiev overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The Fire Point industrial plant in Kiev, which produces components and warheads for FP-5 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, as well as solid-fuel boosters, was struck," the Defense Ministry said

Russian forces hit Kiev-based manufacturer of aerostat systems for Hornet drones

Last night, Russia’s armed forces struck Aerobavovna, a Kiev-based defense tech company that produced aerostat systems for the supply of drones, including Hornet-type UAVs, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a morning report on Tuesday.

"The Aerobavovna tech company producing aerostat systems for the supply of long-and mid-range unmanned aerial vehicles, including Hornet-type [drones], was hit," the report reads.

Russian forces hit two warehouses in Chernomorsk port with military equipment

The Russian Armed Forces struck two warehouses in the port of Chernomorsk with Ukrainian military equipment, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Two warehouses in the port of Chernomorsk containing military equipment intended for the Ukrainian military [were struck]," the statement said.

Russian forces hit 16 weapons, military equipment storage facilities at Odessa port

Russian forces hit 16 weapons and military equipment storage facilities, as well as six fuel and lubricant tanks, in a large-scale strike using precision-guided weapons and attack drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"[The strike hit] 16 storage facilities containing weapons and military equipment and six tanks containing fuels and lubricants supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces by Western countries at the port of Odessa," the ministry said.

Thermal power plant, 3 power substations hit in and outside Odessa

Russian forces have struck a thermal power plant and three power substations in Odessa and the Odessa Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a report on Tuesday morning.

"In Odessa and the Odessa Region, a thermal power plant and three power substations ensuring the functioning of port infrastructure and a drone assembly site were hit," the report reads.

Russian Armed Forces strike Darnitsa locomotive depot in Kiev

Russian troops have struck the Darnitsa depot in Kiev, a key maintenance facility for Ukraine’s locomotive fleet used to transport military cargo, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"[The strike] targeted the Darnitsa locomotive depot, which repairs railway locomotives and serves as one of the key maintenance facilities for the locomotive fleet used to transport military cargo," the ministry stated.

Russian Armed Forces strike border checkpoint, ferry crossing in Odessa Region

Russian forces have struck a border checkpoint and a ferry crossing in Orlovka, Odessa Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"The following targets in Odessa and the Odessa Region have been hit: a border checkpoint and a ferry crossing in Orlovka," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces deliver strike on unmanned boat assembly facility in Kiev Region

Russian forces struck an unmanned boat assembly, retrofitting, and storage facility in Khotov, Kiev Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The following targets in the Kiev region have been hit: a facility for the assembly, retrofitting, and storage of unmanned boats in the Khotov settlement," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces hit infrastructure sites with military supplies in and outside Odessa

Russian forces struck infrastructure facilities in and outside Odessa, used for the storage of military supplies and fuel for Ukrainian ports, in a massive attack, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a morning report on Tuesday.

"Infrastructure facilities in Odessa, the Odessa Region, and the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, used for storing military and POL supplies and ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian ports [were hit]," according to the report.

Russian forces strike defense, fuel and energy sites in and outside Kiev

Russian forces have struck defense, fuel and energy facilities in and outside Kiev, using precision-guided weapons, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of a [massive] attack, defense, fuel and energy facilities in the city of Kiev and the Kiev Region, involved in the production of missile and drone systems, and components for them and fuel supplies to the Ukrainian army, were struck," the report reads.