VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. A new corruption scandal in Ukraine has shown that the Kiev regime has turned into a "terrorist caliphate," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

She noted that Vladimir Zelensky is deceiving his people with brazen fakes, using chromakey (an image compositing technology) in his videos.

TASS has compiled Zakharova’s key statements.

Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom

Andrey Kelin has completed his tenure as Russia’s ambassador to London as planned: "Everything is proceeding as planned, and he, Andrey Vladimirovich Kelin, has completed his tenure as ambassador as planned," Zakharova said.

The appointment of his successor will be announced "at the appropriate time"; everything "is proceeding as it should, in accordance with the established procedures."

It is surprising why the British media are so worked up about the end of Kelin’s posting: "Exactly the same thing, under different circumstances, would have been presented as ‘why has the ambassador been in his position for so long?’ And now -- ‘so why did he leave his post?’"

Accusations against Russia

There are no facts that would confirm Russia’s alleged involvement in the migration crisis in Spain, as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez previously stated: "When there are accusations, there must be some facts, which then also need to be verified, and only after that can we talk about the accusation as something that can be taken seriously. Without facts, without materials supported by figures, dates, and names, there’s simply nothing to talk about. Any other country could have been mentioned in this context, because there are no supporting materials."

Madrid could have approached Moscow on this issue through the existing channels of communication, but instead, it chose to "run to the microphone."

Kiev’s terrorist attacks against children

Kiev’s Western sponsors became direct accomplices in its terrorist attacks against children: "The tacit consent of the sponsoring countries to strikes on this infrastructure -- which is not just purely civilian, but specifically targeted at children -- makes them direct accomplices not only of terrorist crimes, but of terrorist crimes directly against children."

With the start of the new school year, "it is as if schools and kindergartens have been singled out as a separate category -- they are seen by the Kiev regime as targets for attacks specifically aimed at intimidating the population."

The dehumanization of the Kiev regime

The Kiev regime has absorbed all the worst historical practices of dehumanization: "This is, I believe, already some kind of hybrid dehumanization. We have seen many such examples -- during the periods of WWII, during the periods of genocides. But look at what is happening now: it’s as if the Kiev regime is a fusion of all the worst historical practices of dehumanization. They’ve gathered it all. There’s barbarism, there’s Nazism, there’s genocide, there’s bestial hatred, there’s extreme cynicism. Everything that could possibly be collected was collected."

Ukraine’s ambassadors in foreign countries became "terrorist emissaries" and, instead of pursuing diplomacy, are supposed to beg for and seek out "weapons and methods of destroying not even representatives of another state, but their own citizens first and foremost -- and, of course, citizens of Russia."

Western sanctions and the situation with Russian assets

The use of frozen Russian assets by European countries is classified as a crime and will be punished: "This is a direct crime that carries the appropriate penalty and will be punished. Accordingly, everyone who supports it becomes an accomplice."

The West, by imposing sanctions against Russia, restricts its own citizens and businesses: "Who are they making worse off? Who is missing out on benefits? It’s their own businesses, their own citizens."

Zelensky’s words about a thousand UAV strikes per day

Earlier, Kiev representatives "were shouting that a truce was needed, that negotiations were needed: We said: ‘Yes, negotiations are possible, we are always ready,’ but we understood perfectly well what they had in mind. And they have 1,000 strikes a day against Russian civilian infrastructure in mind."

Zelensky’s bravado about the need to attack Russian territory with a thousand drones per day "is aimed at the Western audience."

Zelensky’s statements about a thousand drone strikes a day on Russian civilian facilities became proof of the falsity of his claims about seeking peace: "They are well aware that these statements are the proof of the falsity of their previous claims about their supposed desire for peace."

The situation in Ukraine under Zelensky

A new corruption scandal in Ukraine has shown that the Kiev regime has turned into a "terrorist caliphate": "Now it’s a terrorist Kiev-regime caliphate with all the trappings. Here you have terrorist acts, here you have the violation of all legal norms -- both international and domestic, starting with the Ukrainian constitution; here you have the collusion of gangsters of a special kind with the state, and a complete lack of control over what is happening there."

Zelensky deceives his people with shameless fakes, using chromakey in his videos: "In my opinion, this is an indicator of how Zelensky is already deceiving his people with such, it seems to me, boorishly shameless fakes. It doesn't matter anymore, as long as something is released, there is no time for high cinematography."

Black-market transplantation in Ukraine "has now received confirmation of the incredible scale of this disaster."

The reports of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office included data on the dismantling of a large-scale shadow operation involving the extraction and sale of human tissues in Chernovtsy: "These are not isolated examples of horror in this or that area. This is a nationwide Ukrainian picture."

Relations with Japan

Russia calls on Japan to return to pacifism: "We once again call on the Japanese authorities to return to the principles of pacifism enshrined in their own constitution."

Moscow reminds Tokyo that Russia’s sovereignty over the Kuril Islands is beyond doubt: "The Kuril Islands came under Russia’s control on absolutely legitimate grounds following World War II, as enshrined in the agreements of the Allied powers and the UN Charter. Russia’s sovereignty and jurisdiction over these territories are beyond any doubt."

On August 31, Moscow made a representation to the Japanese embassy regarding the military drills of Tokyo, Washington, and Canberra.

Russia "has warned of compensatory countermeasures" in connection with Japan’s deployment of US-made Typhon missile systems near Russia’s borders during the exercises.

Response to Western provocations

Russia will give a decisive response to the organizers of anti-Russian gambles in the Baltic, and the response will be devastating for them: "In the event of further escalation of the military-political situation in the Baltic, it is necessary to emphasize anew -- and I will do so: the Russian side’s response to the initiators of reckless anti-Russian gambles will be decisive and devastating for them. They should know this."

Switzerland’s policy

Swiss authorities take an ambivalent position on neutrality, but it’s impossible to be a neutral state only on weekends: "You can’t be a little neutral, you can’t be neutral on weekends, you can’t be neutral on even-numbered days. This isn’t about car license plates: on Monday, even-numbered ones are in use, and on Tuesday, odd-numbered ones -- which is common in some European cities. This is about the state of the country, which implies the formation of its foreign policy course."

It is interesting to observe in this context "the balancing act of the Swiss authorities, and how they manage the public."

The situation in Nepal

Russia is "closely monitoring" the search and rescue operation in Nepal, where a mudslide occurred: "At present, information was confirmed about the successful evacuation of ten compatriots; eight of our tourists managed to leave the disaster zone on their own, and two more Russian women were taken to Kathmandu by Nepalese rescuers."

The Russian embassy in Nepal received requests to search for 12 Russians who were in the disaster zone.