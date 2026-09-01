SCO has no practice of members imposes anything on one another — Putin

BISHKEK, September 2. /TASS/. The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation make decisions jointly, and no one imposes anything on one another, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

The Russian leader called the SCO an attractive platform because all matters in the organization are resolved by consensus and on the basis of agreements.

"No one imposes anything on anyone here. This is a platform for developing joint decisions that must benefit all member states. And in this sense, I believe they have good prospects," Putin said.