Putin notes good level of SCO summit

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the SCO summit, highly praised its organization and the good level at which the event was held.

"We should probably start by thanking president of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and all his colleagues for what they did to organize the SCO summit. It was a lot of work; some facilities, as you may have noticed, were built specifically for this event. Everything was very proper, at a high international level, and the organization was flawless," the Russian leader said.

"And important documents were adopted. I would like to congratulate the president of Kyrgyzstan and his entire large team with this result."