Russia, China to discuss making visa-free travel permanent — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia and China will discuss and coordinate the issue of making the visa-free travel arrangement between the two countries permanent, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The issue will be discussed and agreed upon by the two sides," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether Chinese President Xi Jinping had supported Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to make visa-free travel between Russia and China permanent.

At an August 31 meeting with Xi in Bishkek, Putin said Russia was ready to work with China to make the visa-free travel arrangement between the two countries permanent if Beijing considered it feasible and beneficial.

On December 1, 2025, the Russian president signed a decree allowing Chinese citizens, on the basis of reciprocity, to enter Russia without a visa for stays of up to 30 days until September 14, 2026. China had previously introduced a similar visa-free arrangement for Russian citizens. The two sides subsequently extended reciprocal visa-free entry through the end of 2027.

As Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui previously reported, the number of tourists traveling from China to Russia increased by nearly 50% in the first quarter of 2026 following the removal of visa requirements.