Number of Russian companies successfully operating in Armenia — Pashinyan tells Putin

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. A number of Russian companies are successfully operating in Armenia, the republic's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"You mentioned Russian enterprises operating in Armenia, and I must say that a great many Russian companies are operating very successfully in Armenia. They are highly profitable and pay taxes regularly. However, those companies should be divided into two groups: those that are operating successfully, being profitable and growing, and those that, unfortunately, are neither profitable nor growing. I believe this is a challenge for both Armenia and Russia," he said.