Russia to respond to closure of consulate in Bonn "as sees fit" — deputy foreign minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia will respond to Germany's closure of the consulate general in Bonn "as it sees fit," and the process will not be drawn out and "will be very quick," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We will respond as we deem necessary, when we are ready for it. I think this will not be drawn out, everything will be very quick," the senior diplomat said.

On Tuesday, the German government officially held Russia responsible for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced countermeasures. In particular, it was decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Bonn on September 18. Other steps include the denunciation of the agreement on the activities of the Russian House in Berlin and the tightening of entry controls for Russian citizens.