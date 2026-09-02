Russian, US finance ministries see basis for developing bilateral ties — Siluanov

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian and US finance ministries see a basis for further developing bilateral relations, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Vesti.

"You know, we met with Mr. [US Treasury Secretary Scott — TASS] Bessent for the first time. It was a meeting on the sidelines of the G20. We got to know each other, which is a positive development. We agreed that there is a basis for developing our financial relations. Clearly, this is not easy right now, given that there are certain tensions between our countries. As geopolitical tensions are resolved, I am confident that we will also develop our financial ties," he said.

According to Siluanov, economic ties between Russia and the United States could help resolve political issues, and the two countries should continue their dialogue.

Economic cooperation between Russia and the United States could help resolve political issues, and the two countries should continue their dialogue, Siluanov said.

"It seems to me that finance officials can always find areas of common ground, perhaps even faster than politicians can. That is why we should always keep talking and continue the dialogue. If we identify strong areas of common ground - and they do exist - we need to develop them, and then political issues will also become easier to resolve," he said.

Bessent and Siluanov met on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors held in Asheville, North Carolina, on August 31 and September 1.