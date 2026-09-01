Price of Brent oil up above $94 per barrel on London’s ICE first since August 21

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for November 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has risen above $94 per barrel for the first time since August 21, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 7:24 p.m. Moscow time (4:24 p.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 4.17% at $94.26 a barrel.

By 7:29 p.m. Moscow time (4:29 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent oil had narrowed gains to 3.99% reaching $94.1 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for October 2026 delivery was up by 4.63% at $89.73 per barrel.