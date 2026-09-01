Owners taking measures to protect facilities got nothing to fear — first deputy Russian PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Owners who take the necessary measures for the security and restoration of facilities have no reason to fear the unexpected introduction of temporary management, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Owners who are taking the necessary measures in the field of security and restoration of facilities have nothing to fear. On most key enterprises, we are working with them," he said. "The decisions themselves on including facilities in the lists of critical infrastructure are developed by sectoral ministries, taking into account the significance of enterprises for the industries," he said.

"In order to fall under the effect of the decree, one must repeatedly and deliberately sabotage the implementation of decisions of the Unified National Center, regional headquarters, law enforcement agencies and the government subcommittee," Manturov said.

"There are no universal recommendations [for the application of the decree - TASS], because industries and enterprises are different. The list of criteria is contained in the decree itself: these are the owner's failure or untimely adoption of measures to ensure the security of critical infrastructure and violation of the requirements for ensuring their security," Manturov said.

The criterion also includes refusal to timely restore damaged facilities, the first deputy prime minister noted.

In late August, Putin signed a decree on the protection of Russia’s critical infrastructure. According to the document, the Russian government will have the right to establish temporary management over critical infrastructure if its owners have not taken adequate measures to ensure security or have violated the requirements for protecting such facilities. Russian authorities will also be able to impose temporary management on enterprises in the event of delays in their restoration.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.