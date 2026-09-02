Bessent stresses importance of contacts with Russia for settlement in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has emphasized the importance of contacts with Russia for the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"As [US] President [Donald] Trump says, he likes to get along with everyone," the head of the department said, answering a journalist's question about the invitation of Russia to the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Asheville, North Carolina.

"If the sides don't talk, if we are not engaged, then how can it be solved?" he noted, referring to the Ukrainian crisis. "I know that the some Europeans had had a sour taste, but you know, I think it's very important to engage," Bessent added, speaking about Russia's participation in G20 events.

On Monday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.