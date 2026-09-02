Number of people injured in US strike on wedding ceremony in Iran rises to 68

TEHRAN, September 2. /TASS/. At least 68 people were injured and five died as a result of a US strike on the site of a wedding ceremony in the Iranian city of Sirik, the Fars agency reported, citing a representative of the Red Crescent.

It is noted that among the injured there are many children. The wounded have been taken to hospitals in Sirik and Minab.

Earlier, the United States Central Command reported a series of strikes on targets in Iran. According to Press TV, explosions occurred on the country's southern coast, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities.