Russian envoy calls German measures over Leipzig drone incident unprecedented escalation

BERLIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev told the German side that measures it announced over a drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport amounted to an unprecedented escalation and would not go unanswered, the Russian Embassy in Berlin said in a comment.

"The ambassador pointed out that the measures announced by the German side constitute an unprecedented escalation in Russian-German relations and will not go unanswered, with the German government bearing full responsibility for any consequences. He expressed regret that the German authorities continue their course toward systematically dismantling the once-solid framework of Russian-German cooperation," the embassy said.

On Tuesday, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced countermeasures.