LUGANSK, September 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces lost nearly 39,000 men killed and wounded in August, including foreign mercenaries, according to military expert Andrey Marochko.

"The enemy's losses in manpower (killed and wounded) over the four weeks of August amounted to approximately 38,645 soldiers and mercenaries," he said during a live broadcast on the VKontakte social network, analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry. Marochko added that in August, Russian forces also destroyed Ukraine’s MiG-29 fighter jet, 28,000 UAVs, 18 unmanned boats, 61 naval vessels, 15 tanks, six MLRS combat vehicles, 221 field artillery pieces, 137 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, and over 2,700 different combat vehicles.