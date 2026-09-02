Communique based on results of G20 finance ministers' meeting not agreed upon — Bessent

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. A joint communique based on the results of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Asheville, North Carolina, was not agreed upon, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated.

"I'd hope to be able to announce a unanimous joint communique today to reflect the outcome from all the great work we've done together in the past few days and over the year," he said. As the minister specified, they "were not able to achieve a complete consensus." According to Bessent, the reason for this was China's position.

The head of the Treasury Department noted that the United States had prepared a final statement as the chair of this meeting.