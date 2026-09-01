Armenia cannot be members of both EU, EAEU, despite its friendship with Russia — Putin

BISHKEK, September 2. /TASS/. Armenia cannot be a member of both the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), despite the historic bonds of friendship with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"If you have decided to move toward the European Union - that is a sovereign decision of any country. We and the Armenian people are bound by historical ties of friendship, and even more than friendship. Our relationship with the Armenian people has very deep roots. But it is simply impossible to be a member of both organizations at the same time," he told reporters.

According to the Russian president, this is due to differences in phytosanitary regulations and technical standards. "We have a lot of things that are incompatible, at least today," he explained.