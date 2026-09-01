Seven injured as schoolgirl attacks classmates in Kansk

KRASNOYARSK, September 1. /TASS/. Five children and two adults were injured in an attack by a student at a school in the city of Kansk in the Krasnoyarsk Region, the regional health ministry told TASS.

A criminal case was opened.

TASS has summed up what is known about the incident to this moment.

Circumstances of the incident

A schoolgirl attacked her classmates at a school in Kansk, local media reported.

Seven people were taken to a city hospital with injuries, the regional health ministry told TASS.

According to the ministry, the victims are five children and two adults.

All of them were examined by medical personnel, received necessary assistance and were released from the hospital for out-patient treatment.

Investigation

The Russian Investigative Committee’s department for the Krasnoyarsk Region and the Republic of Khakassia has opened a criminal case.

An investigation is underway.