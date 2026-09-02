Putin begins his work at Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Vladivostok from Bishkek and begins his work at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Today, Putin will hold a meeting on Far East development and receive an interactive presentation on the macroregion's results. He will also launch new enterprises via videoconference and meet with Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhemyako. Bilateral talks are scheduled with China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Mongolia's Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral.

Tomorrow, Putin will speak at the EEF plenary session and hold talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.