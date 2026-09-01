Air defenses intercept 109 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted 109 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions and over the Black Sea within a 12-hour period on Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on September 1, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 109 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol and Moscow Regions, the Republic of Crimea and over the Black Sea," the ministry said in a statement.