Belarusian opposition schedules solidarity day for May 29 — Tikhanovskaya

VILNIUS, May 27. /TASS/. The Belarusian opposition scheduled its solidarity rally for May 29, says former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has been living in Lithuania since August 2020.

"We declare May 29, when Sergei Tikhanovsky was apprehended in Grodno last year, a day of solidarity," she told journalists Thursday.

According to the opposition figure, solidarity rallies with the participation of local politicians and representatives of Belarusian diasporas will take place in various countries.

"The most important thing is for Belarusian nationals to display solidarity with each other via all possible means - street protests, symbols, letters to political prisoners," Tikhanovskaya said.

In 2020, Svetlana’s husband Sergei opted to run for the presidency, but he was denied registration. Then, Svetlana joined the race. She refused to recognize the outcome of the election, in which Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, and departed for Lithuania.