Belarusian Defense Minister announced high NATO activity near borders

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin noted the high intensity of NATO reconnaissance activity, as well as operational and combat preparations near the Belarusian border.

"The main cause - is NATO’s and the EU’s desire to impose its will without obstructions. The direct consequences of these processes are a high intensity of reconnaissance activity, as well as events on operational and combat preparations of NATO member states’ armed forces; an increased military presence in adjacent countries, and an increase in military spending," the Minister told lawmakers Wednesday.

According to Khrenin, the intensity of military aviation flights over neighboring countries and the Baltic Sea has reached up to 30 sorties per week, which "makes it possible to carry out reconnaissance of our entire territory.".