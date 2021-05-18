Venezuela plans to develop travel sector for Russian tourists — ambassador

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Venezuela wants to develop its travel sector and resorts to receive Russian tourists but so far it is difficult to say when it may become possible, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told TASS on Tuesday.

"We can say already today that we are developing the travel sector. About 100 representatives of Russian travel agencies have visited Venezuela to learn more about our country and our people. They were enthused - this is what they said. They liked the organization of their stay as well. We want very much to develop tourism, our resorts," he said.

However, when asked whether such trips could become possible this or next year, he noted that "it is difficult to say so far" when Russian tourists were able to visit Venezuela on a regular basis.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bgdasarov said that Venezuela had an impressing tourist potential and amazing sightseeing sites.

Air service with Venezuela was resumed from April 1, with two flights between Moscow and Caracas agreed a week. Notably, there were no direct flights between the two cities before the pandemic.