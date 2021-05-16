UN chief says talks are the only way out of Middle East crisis

UNITED NATIONS, May 16. /TASS/. The only way to peace and security in the Middle East is the return to talks on the basis of the two-state solution, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday at an extraordinary online meeting of the UN Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

"The only way forward is to return to negotiations with the goal of two States, living side-by-side in peace, security and mutual recognition, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states, based on relevant UN resolutions, international law and prior agreements," he stressed.

UN chief says shocked by large numbers of Palestinian civilian casualties.

Escalation of Palestinain-Israeli conflict may entail severest military and humanitarian crisis in region - UN chief.

UN chief calls for ensuring safe work of journalists in Palestiniaan-Israeli conflict zone.