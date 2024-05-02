Court hearing on Gazprom Export lawsuit against Czech CEZ scheduled for May 24

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region has taken up Gazprom Export’s legal claim against the Czech CEZ and scheduled the court hearing for May 24, according to the arbitration cases database.

No other details about the case were given in the database. The claim was issued on April 25.

It was reported in February 2023 that Czech energy company CEZ (70% of shares owned by the state) had initiated an arbitration worth $45 mln against Gazprom Export due to a gas shortfall in 2022.

Gazprom Export also filed lawsuits against the Austrian OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH and the Slovak ZSE Energia on April 25. The hearing on them is scheduled for May 17.