Russian, Algerian officials discuss situation in Sahara-Sahel Region — MFA

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Algerian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Lounes Magramane discussed the situation in the Sahara-Sahel Region and strengthening the countries' cooperation partnership over the phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discussed further strengthening of Russia-Algeria friendly relations in line with the declaration on deepening strategic partnership signed during Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's state visit to Russia in June 2023," the ministry pointed out.

According to the department, the sides also "reviewed the current situation in the Sahara-Sahel Region with a focus on further coordination of efforts in order to promptly establish a constructive political dialogue between the relevant African countries on the principles of respect for their sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity."