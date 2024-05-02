T Plus reports electricity generation up 6.5% in Q1 2024

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. T Plus increased electricity generation by 6.5% to 19.2 bln kWh in January - March 2024, the Russian energy company reported.

Heat distribution from manifolds of combined heat and power plants and boiler units gained 9.7% and climbed to 43.1 mln Gcal, the company said.

Higher electricity generation was driven by the increase in heat distribution in the first quarter of 2024 because of the cold weather against the like period in 2023, T Plus said.

Growth of production programs with major industrial consumers in Ural and Volga region was another factor influencing positive dynamics of heat and steam figures, the company added.