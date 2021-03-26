This week in photos: Putin and Shoigu in the taiga, goats' online lesson, hot dogs on lava

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their weekend in the Siberian taiga, Tuva, March 21 © Alexei Druzhinin/Presidential press service/TASS

Deer before the start of vaccination against anthrax, which will be carried out by specialists of the regional state veterinary service in the Murmansk region, Lovozero, March 25 © Lev Fedozeev/TASS

99-year-old veteran of the Great Patriotic War Maria Koltakova set a record in an airplane simulator. She has become a 14-time record holder of the Russian Book of Records, for the first time in her life, performing a training flight on a Su-34 aircraft simulator with a full immersion VR effect. Koltakova calls herself a "steel grandmother": she was a veteran in the Battle of Kursk, in the liberation of Kharkiv, Lviv, Poland and Czechoslovakia. Despite the concussion, she saved over 300 wounded Soviet soldiers from the field. © Kristina Brazhnikova/TASS

Scouts of the Northern Fleet marines during a training exercise in the village of Lovozero. In the local tundra, they learn how to survive in the natural conditions of the Far North and the Arctic © Lev Fedozeev/TASS

A boy plays with a ball in a flooded area of ​​Iquitos, Peru. Heavy rains caused severe flooding; about 3,000 residential buildings were flooded in the region, Iquitos, March 20 © AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

A man cooks lunchhot dogs hot dogs for lunch on molten lava after Iceland Fagradalsfjall volcano eruption. Lava fountains reached a height of 100 meters, a crack 500-700 meters long formed at the site of the eruption. Reykjanes, March 21 © REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

10-year-old Fiammetta is taking remote learning, attending her online lessons in the mountains, where she joins her shepherd father as he tends to his herd of goats in northern Italy's mountains © Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office/ Handout via REUTERS

Tghe huge container ship Ever Given stranded in the Suez Canal. The incident occurred due to the lack of visibility of the sandstorm that previously hit Egypt. Now traffic on the canal is completely blocked, traffic is blocked for at least 150 ships. On March 25, a TASS source at the Office of the Waterway said that it would take about three days to restore it. © CNES/AIRBUS DS via REUTERS

A pink and gray cockatoo injured in the rain at the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, Australia. Showers and stormy winds caused extensive flooding on the east coast of the country. Veterinarians report that local wildlife such as echidnas and wombats were injured as a result of the disaster, also hit by vehicles when traveling to high ground or trapped underground. © James D. Morgan/Getty Images

COVID-19 patient Rahamim Havura votes in the Israeli parliamentary elections in the intensive care unit at Ichilov Hospital, Tel-Aviv, March 23 © AP Photo/Oded Balilty